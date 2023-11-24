Manitoba producers to get further Crown land rent reduction, minister says

ERIKSDALE, Man. - The Manitoba government is increasing a temporary rent reduction for Crown land used by agricultural producers for things like grazing, haying and annual cropping.

The former Progressive Conservative government introduced the reduction as a way to temporarily help producers after years of extreme moisture.

The reductions were slated to be 50 per cent this year, 33 per cent next year and 15 per cent in 2025.

The NDP government, elected last month, says next year's rate will be increased to 55 per cent.

Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn says the change will provide producers with more than $2 million in support.

Dale Myhre, a rancher with a cattle operation in the Parkland region, says it is welcome news for beef producers.

(The Canadian Press)