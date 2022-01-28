Manitoba providing financial assistance when hospital patients relocated

The Manitoba government is set to implement a new program that will provide financial assistance when a hospital patient is relocated to a facility outside their region.

The province announced the new program on Friday, saying it will provide assistance for meals, transportation and accommodations, and link people to community support resources.

The way the program works is that when a person is transferred outside of their community, their regional health authority or service delivery organization will work with them and their designated support person to coordinate the financial assistance.

The program allows for up to eight visits a month by a designated support person and includes:

Meal vouchers so the designated support person can eat with the patient when an on-site meal service is available. If an on-site meal service is not available, the program will provide a maximum of $8 for breakfast, $10 for lunch and $15 for dinner;

Transportation help of return bus fare or gas expenses; and

Help with accommodations of up to $70 per night plus taxes.

Details of the program are being finalized and are expected to be in place in early February.

The program is not retroactive.