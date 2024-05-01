Manitoba providing money for memorial to honour Carman homicide victims

The provincial government is providing funding to the Town of Carman to honour the five people who were killed in February, and to help those who helped the town heal.

Amanda Clearwater, her three kids, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella, and her niece Myah-Lee Gratton, were killed in mid-February, and Clearwater's common-law partner Ryan Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Those charges haven't been tested in court.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced it will provide $20,000 to help the community build a memorial in honour of the victims, and another $300,000 will go to Carman Wellness Connections.

The volunteer-run organization provides mental health supports, and helps, "find solutions that minimize the impact of limited income."

"The front-line staff of Carman Wellness Connections reacted swiftly and compassionately to bring healing to the community by providing resources and emotional health support. Our government is proud to support the important work they do," said Premier Wab Kinew in a news release.

Karen Tjaden, a board member for the organization, said the funding provides stability for them to continue their work.

"With this funding, we can enhance our programs, expand our reach and make a lasting difference in the community," said Tjaden in a news release.

Carman Mayor Brent Owen said the financial support would help the community for many years.

More to come.