

The Canadian Press





It's budget day in Manitoba, and some are watching to see whether there will be a long-promised tax cut that would lead to an early provincial election.

The Progressive Conservative government promised in the last election to cut the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight per cent before the end of its first term.

The next election is slated for October 6th, 2020, but Premier Brian Pallister has not ruled out calling an earlier vote.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if the sales tax cut comes today, an election will very likely be called early.