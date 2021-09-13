Manitoba public health officials to give update on COVID-19 situation, vaccine rollout

Public health officials are set to give an update Monday afternoon on Manitoba’s current COVID-19 situation and vaccine implementation.

Doctor Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the province’s vaccine implementation task force, are set to host a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CST.

CTV Winnipeg will live stream the event.

This comes after the province reported more than 100 new cases of the virus on Friday, along with another death linked to the virus. It was the first time the province’s case count jumped over 100 since Aug. 28.

This is a developing story. More details to come.