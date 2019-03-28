Manitoba Public Insurance will no longer be accepting pre-authorized credit card payments.

As of May 23, 2019 the Crown corporation will not let customers enter into a pre-authorized payment agreement for an annual or multi-year policy using a credit card account.

The change was approved Mar. 19 by the minister of Crown services through an Order in Council.

Customers already paying by credit card will also be affected.

MPI declined CTV’s request for an on-camera interview on the change.

In an emailed statement a spokesperson said the decision will affect 10 per cent of the Crown corporation’s customers.

People will be notified when they receive a policy renewal.

Some customers will be notified in early April.

Customers can still use credit cards to make quarterly or lump sum payments.

“This aligns MPI’s payment options with common business practice,” said the spokesperson. “Neither SGI or ICBC offer such payment options. Additionally, this business change could result in estimated savings of about $2 million annually.”

Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer said MPI’s proposal was aimed at ensuring sensitive financial data of ratepayers is protected.

“Prior to this change, Manitoba Public Insurance was storing credit card data electronically, creating undue risk for serious data breaches where this data could be unwillingly shared and compromised,” said Mayer in an emailed statement. “This change aligns MPI’s pre-authorized payment options with other utilities, such as gas, hydro, and water. Other payment options exist, including credit card transactions on a non-preauthorized basis.”

“Our government believes this move is better for ratepayers in terms of financial security and will save money in the long run.”