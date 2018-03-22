

CTV Winnipeg





A 37-year-old man from God’s Lake Narrows has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death that shook the community in 2015.

Crystal Andrews, 23, was found dead in an isolated area on the remote First Nation a day after she failed to return home from a party held following a Halloween social.

As the Mounties announced an arrest in the young mother’s death Thursday, they said it would not have been possible without the cooperation of the community.

RCMP chief superintendent Mark Fisher said more than 60 officers assisted in the investigation, more than 200 interviews were conducted, and it consisted of “more hours than we can count.”

Micheal William Okemow, 37, was charged with second-degree murder on March 21, 2018, and remains in custody.