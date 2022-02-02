Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzard
A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
According to RCMP, officers from the Oakbank detachment and Springfield Police Service were called to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 1 and Deacon’s Corner (PR 207). While officers were on their way to the scene, they received two more calls about the crash, saying the driver of one of the cars ran away on foot and entered a nearby business, barricading the door and blocking people from entering.
Investigators say a van heading east drove into a semi-trailer also travelling east that was stopped at the intersection. The driver and lone occupant of the van left the vehicle.
There were no physical injuries, RCMP said.
RCMP and police went to the business and arrested the man. The man provided a breath sample and registered two readings double the legal limit.
The man, from Sagkeeng First Nation, has been charged with impaired driving. He was also given tickets for not giving information to a driver following a collision, carrying liquor in a vehicle, driving with a licence and being an unlicensed driver with alcohol in the blood.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.
Nanos on why the problem for the Conservatives goes deeper than Erin O'Toole
While the trucker protests seen in Ottawa and other parts of the country may have been an 'enabling' event for some Conservative caucus members to oust Erin O'Toole, the party's problems run deeper than just the leader, said Nanos Research's Nik Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line.
OPINION | Don Martin: The Groundhog Day massacre casts a shadow over Conservatives tilting hard to the right
Born: August 24, 2020. Died: February 2, 2022. Erin O’Toole’s 526-day intra-pandemic Conservative leadership has been euthanized, taken down by a mercifully quick and decisive 75-vote backstabbing from his own MPs, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Remaining demonstrators in Ottawa are 'highly volatile,' police say at trucker convoy update
Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly says the trucker convoy protest has been 'intolerable' and 'unprecedented,' and that officers have been 'pushed to the limit' and 'injured' in the course of their duties.
Ottawa police expect 'Freedom Convoy' protest to grow this weekend
Ottawa police say they're anticipating the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has taken over downtown Ottawa to grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return, and that policing may not bring the demonstration to an end.
'We're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring': Province taking first step to completely remove restrictions
The Manitoba government is taking a "cautious" step toward reducing public health orders in the province with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.
What science has learned about COVID-19 immunity amid Delta, Omicron waves
As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves and more variants continue to emerge, experts say it is unclear whether the immunity developed during infection, regardless of vaccination status, may provide long-term, individual protection against future waves.
U.K. scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes
Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.
