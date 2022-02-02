Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzard

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.

According to RCMP, officers from the Oakbank detachment and Springfield Police Service were called to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 1 and Deacon’s Corner (PR 207). While officers were on their way to the scene, they received two more calls about the crash, saying the driver of one of the cars ran away on foot and entered a nearby business, barricading the door and blocking people from entering.

Investigators say a van heading east drove into a semi-trailer also travelling east that was stopped at the intersection. The driver and lone occupant of the van left the vehicle.

There were no physical injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP and police went to the business and arrested the man. The man provided a breath sample and registered two readings double the legal limit.

The man, from Sagkeeng First Nation, has been charged with impaired driving. He was also given tickets for not giving information to a driver following a collision, carrying liquor in a vehicle, driving with a licence and being an unlicensed driver with alcohol in the blood.

None of the charges have been proven in court.