WINNIPEG
    • Manitoba RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Brennon Daniels is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by Flin Flon RCMP. (Source: Manitoba RCMP. Uploaded Feb. 21, 2024) Brennon Daniels is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by Flin Flon RCMP. (Source: Manitoba RCMP. Uploaded Feb. 21, 2024)
    A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by RCMP has been arrested.

    On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP asked the public for help finding 21-year-old Brennon Daniels.

    He was wanted on several warrants, including the Canada-wide warrant that was issued for violating conditions of his parole and recent incidents of assault with a weapon in Flin Flon, Man.

    Late Wednesday, RCMP reported Daniels was arrested and in custody.

    RCMP thanked the public for their help.

