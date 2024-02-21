Manitoba RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by RCMP has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP asked the public for help finding 21-year-old Brennon Daniels.

He was wanted on several warrants, including the Canada-wide warrant that was issued for violating conditions of his parole and recent incidents of assault with a weapon in Flin Flon, Man.

Late Wednesday, RCMP reported Daniels was arrested and in custody.

RCMP thanked the public for their help.