    • Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect in ‘suspicious death’ on Pimicikamak Cree Nation

    RCMP

    Update: Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection to the ‘suspicious death’ on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

    On Dec. 23, investigators arrested Christopher Scott, 42, and charged him with manslaughter. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Scott is from Pimicikamak Cree Nation and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Thompson on Wednesday.

    Mounties in Cross Lake are investigating a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

    RCMP said it happened around 8:55 a.m. Friday, when they received a report of an injured man inside a residence.

    Officers arrived to find a dead 47-year-old male from the community. Investigators consider his death to be suspicious.

    RCMP forensic identification services is on the scene. The major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation.

