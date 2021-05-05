Advertisement
Manitoba RCMP charge 12-year-old driver with speeding
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 11:07AM CST
An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP said it charged a 12-year-old boy after a van was spotted going nearly 30 kilometres over the speed limit near Portage la Prairie, Man.
According to police, at 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday, officers stopped the van for driving 107 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone on Highway 1.
Source: Twitter/Manitoba RCMP
Mounties found a 12-year-old boy alone in the driver’s seat.
Officers took the boy into custody and charged him under the Highway Traffic Act with taking a vehicle without consent, speeding, and driving without a licence. None of the charges have been proven in court.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RCMP for more details.