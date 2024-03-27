Manitoba RCMP charge man with second-degree murder after woman found dead

A man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation has been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP started an investigation on March 25 around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports a woman had died inside a home on Sawmill Road in the Cree Nation.

When officers got the scene, they found the body of a 45-year-old woman.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and n Tuesday, he was charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

None of the charges against the man have been tested in court.