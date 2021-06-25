WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Morris is asking for help from the public to find an elderly couple missing since Thursday.

Brian Watt, 88, and Evelyn Watt, 83, did not return home from a drive out in the countryside Thursday afternoon. Police and family are both concerned for their wellbeing as they both require medication.

The couple are believed to have left Thursday in a beige 2013 GMC Terrain. The vehicle has a Manitoba licence plate “BFS 599.”

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts or who sees the vehicle should call RCMP at 204-746-6355 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.