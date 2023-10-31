WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP concerned for well-being of missing woman

    Supplied image of Patricia Cousins. Supplied image of Patricia Cousins.

    The Manitoba RCMP said it is concerned for the well-being of a missing 53-year-old woman.

    Patricia Cousins was reported missing from Flin Flon around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. According to police, she left an address on Third Avenue earlier in the day and hasn’t been seen since.

    Mounties describe Cousins as five-foot-three in height and 140 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, black sweat pants and a black long-sleeve shirt.

    The RCMP is concerned for Cousins’ well-being, and has made extensive patrols around Flin Flon and Creighton.

    Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza

    Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News