Manitoba RCMP concerned for well-being of missing woman

The Manitoba RCMP said it is concerned for the well-being of a missing 53-year-old woman.

Patricia Cousins was reported missing from Flin Flon around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. According to police, she left an address on Third Avenue earlier in the day and hasn’t been seen since.

Mounties describe Cousins as five-foot-three in height and 140 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, black sweat pants and a black long-sleeve shirt.

The RCMP is concerned for Cousins’ well-being, and has made extensive patrols around Flin Flon and Creighton.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477.