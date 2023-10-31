Manitoba RCMP concerned for well-being of missing woman
The Manitoba RCMP said it is concerned for the well-being of a missing 53-year-old woman.
Patricia Cousins was reported missing from Flin Flon around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. According to police, she left an address on Third Avenue earlier in the day and hasn’t been seen since.
Mounties describe Cousins as five-foot-three in height and 140 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, black sweat pants and a black long-sleeve shirt.
The RCMP is concerned for Cousins’ well-being, and has made extensive patrols around Flin Flon and Creighton.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
Economy on brink of mild recession, according to StatCan preliminary data
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to the preliminary gross domestic product estimate from Statistics Canada.
Design revealed for space toilet with a view
A restroom with an out-of-this-world view could be the surprise highlight for travellers adventuring with space tourism start-up Space Perspective.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.
Regina
-
Halloween safety tips from Regina police and CAA Sask.
With Halloween upon us for another year, Regina police are reminding trick-or-treaters to be safe and have a few tips to consider while going door-to-door Tuesday night.
-
Sask. opens 89 renovated low-income housing units in Regina
On Monday, the province announced the opening of 89 newly renovated low-income housing units in Regina.
-
BHP to pour $6.4B into Sask. potash mine project
Potash giant BHP plans to spend an additional $6.4 billion on its megaproject underway in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
BHP to pour $6.4B into Sask. potash mine project
Potash giant BHP plans to spend an additional $6.4 billion on its megaproject underway in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department battles early-morning house fire
Emergency crews are working to put out a house first in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon's suburban office space outpaces downtown core
The City of Saskatoon is looking at ways to get more businesses downtown in an effort to make the area the hub of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Edmonton's Victoria Trail
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton Monday evening.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Toronto
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
'Rattiest' cities in Ontario revealed in new ranking
A pest control company just ranked the 'rattiest' cities and boroughs in Ontario, and Toronto took the top spot.
Calgary
-
Calgarians urged to keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thousands of Calgary children will be out Tuesday night, dressed in their best costumes from goblins to ghouls to some of 2023's most popular costumes, such as Barbie, from the blockbuster movie this summer.
-
Halloween in Calgary expected to be chilly
Unlike some years in Calgary, kids heading out to trick-or-treat tonight won't need their warmest winter gear – although they should still cover up.
-
Man dead following crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP
A man died following a crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary on Monday evening.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Montreal grocery store stabbing leaves man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at a grocery store in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Study finds Ottawa as one of the 'rattiest' cities in Canada
A new study finds Ottawa is one of the top 10 cities in Canada for rodents in Canada, with the City of Toronto claiming the top spot for the second year in a row.
-
30-year-old off-road motorcyclist struck gate, killed in Pembroke crash
The deceased driver in a fatal collision in Pembroke on Oct. 30 has been identified as a 30-year-old from Pembroke.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man to be charged with first-degree murder after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
A cold Halloween followed by snow Wednesday for Nova Scotia
Showers and flurries will end with a clearing of cloud cover through Tuesday for the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton transit, curbside collection services not operating due to work stoppage: municipality
Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) says Transit Cape Breton buses and Handi-Trans services are not operating Tuesday due to a labour stoppage by CUPE 759.
Kitchener
-
Another Christmas market affected after organizer loses vendor deposits to gambling
A second holiday market in Waterloo Region has been impacted after the organizer lost vendor deposits through gambling.
-
City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Here's what to do with your leaves in Kitchener-Waterloo
A chill in the air and a crunch underfoot means it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your leaves – whether it’s putting them out for collection, turning them into mulch or spreading them in your garden.
Vancouver
-
Escaped goats found 'casually' eating shrubbery in Abbotsford, police say
Four wayward goats that were found "casually" munching on shrubbery over the weekend in Abbotsford, B.C., have been captured and reunited with their owner.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of girlfriend
A 21-day murder trial that was supposed to begin Monday in British Columbia Supreme Court in Salmon Arm ended almost immediately as Derek Favell entered a guilty plea.
-
B.C. mom fearful after judge turns kids over to fugitive ex-husband's wife
A Vancouver mother fears she may never see her kids again after a judge ordered them turned over to their stepmother, despite the fact their father is wanted on serious drug and weapons charges.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier reacts to calls to lift carbon tax for home heating
The carbon tax dominated question period at the B.C. legislature Monday, with the Official Opposition, BC United, calling for the NDP to follow Ottawa’s lead and give homeowners a break on heating their homes this winter.
-
B.C. commits to mandatory Holocaust education for Grade 10 students
British Columbia has plans to make Holocaust education mandatory for high school students with additions to Grade 10 curriculum coming in 2025.
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.