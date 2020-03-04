WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP said so far this year they’ve seen 13 fatal collisions, and 40 per cent of them are suspected to have involved alcohol.

Within this same time period last year there were five fatal collisions.

“It goes back to a lot of our messaging that we’ve been trying to get out that people already know. A lot of these collisions are preventable.” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine, the media relations officer for the Manitoba RCMP, noting these collisions involved snowmobiles and vehicles.

“I mean there’s speed, there’s impairment by alcohol and drugs, driving too fast for road conditions especially in the winter, seatbelts, in regards to snowmobile collisions – helmets. It’s a lot of the things that people already know, but it’s just, they’re not doing it.”

Courchaine said some of the other causes of the crashes are not stopping at a stop sign and a driver passing when it was unsafe. She noted there were four fatalities between Feb. 20 and Feb. 29.

“There were some collisions involving pedestrians, as well,” she said.

“Another thing, if you are walking be sure to walk on the side of the road or a sidewalk, somewhere safe, try and where reflective clothing.”

Courchaine’s top safety tips for drivers include: drive sober, slow down, wear a seatbelt, wear a helmet when using a snowmobile and drive to the road conditions.

“We want everyone to get home safe.”

The number of fatal collisions reported by the RCMP only include the areas patrolled by RCMP, excluding major cities in Manitoba.