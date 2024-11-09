Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues

Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

RCMP said officers in the Major Crime Services unit will be going door-to-door in Ashern, Man., to see if anyone has more information related to the death of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler.

In June, RCMP said human remains were discovered on a property near Gypsumville, Man., off Highway 6. On Nov. 1, police identified the remains as belonging to Butler, who they said was between one and two years old when she died.

Butler’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ashern is located about 30 kilometres south of where the toddler’s remains were found.

RCMP officers are asking the public for photos or information that could verify Butler’s whereabouts after March 2022.

Anyone with information or photos to share is asked to call the RCMP's major crime services tip line at 431-489-8112.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Charles Lefebvre.