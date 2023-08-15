Manitoba RCMP investigating after body found in wooded area
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area last week.
The investigation began on Aug. 10 at 11:50 a.m., when Mounties were notified of a body found in a wooded area near a property off of Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.
Police have not yet determined the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.
RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
Yellowknife declares local state of emergency due to nearby wildfire
A fire burning about 306 kilometres from the City of Yellowknife has forced city council to declare a local state of emergency to protect the community.
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a 'criminal enterprise' to keep him in power.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy her daughter tickets for Taylor Swift's Toronto concert
An Ontario mother is devastated as she anticipates telling her daughter that the Taylor Swift tickets she paid $1,600 for turned out to be a scam.
-
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Edmonton
-
Yellowknife declares local state of emergency due to nearby wildfire
A fire burning about 306 kilometres from the City of Yellowknife has forced city council to declare a local state of emergency to protect the community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another hot one, with a chance of evening showers
Another day of heat for central and southern Alberta: afternoon highs near 30 C from Edmonton south to Red Deer and highs in the mid 30s across the south.
Toronto
-
One person dead, another critically injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A man is dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Mississauga involving multiple vehicles, paramedics say.
-
Ontario mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy her daughter tickets for Taylor Swift's Toronto concert
An Ontario mother is devastated as she anticipates telling her daughter that the Taylor Swift tickets she paid $1,600 for turned out to be a scam.
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
Calgary
-
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Calgary restaurant
Police say a man was shot several times in the parking lot of a Denny's restaurant in northeast Calgary on Monday, the third shooting in the city over the past four days.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
-
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
-
Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about OC Transpo's 'Shuttle Express' bus service
OC Transpo is launching shuttle buses during the morning and afternoon rush hours today to support the flagging LRT, which has been reduced to single-car service.
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
Atlantic
-
'It just doesn't make sense': Questions raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
-
Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
Homeowners in Nova Scotia are angry about having to pay a 'ditch tax' despite the recent floods in the province causing damage to many of the culverts in affected areas, which is yet to be repaired for many.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after collision near Elmira, another driver charged
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.