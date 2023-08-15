Manitoba RCMP investigating after body found in wooded area

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area last week.

The investigation began on Aug. 10 at 11:50 a.m., when Mounties were notified of a body found in a wooded area near a property off of Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police have not yet determined the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.