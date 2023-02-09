Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck

Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.

Officers say the incident happened Wednesday at around 9 a.m. on Terrace Avenue in Flin Flon, Man.

According to officials, the teenage girl was walking near Ruth Betts School when a man driving a truck pulled up beside her, and yelled at her to get in.

Police say she quickly walked away and into the school.

She told a family member around noon. The school and RCMP were then notified of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is shown in a police supplied photo. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

The vehicle is described as a black or grey, older model pick-up truck with an extended cab with a headache bar, which is a rack attached to the rear window of the truck.

The man is described as older with grey facial hair, and was wearing a grey hoodie and a dark coloured baseball hat.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may help the investigation is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online.