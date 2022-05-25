Manitoba RCMP investigating after missing man found dead in water

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead in the water.

The investigation began on the evening of May 19 when RCMP received a report of a missing Snow Lake man.

According to police, the man left Snow Lake on May 18 and drove to his cabin, where he used an all-terrain to work along a trail.

The man’s all-terrain vehicle was found abandoned near a culvert on May 19.

Mounties, conservation officers, the fire department, local guides and community members began a search of the area. The man was found dead in the water on May 20 at 10 p.m.

Workplace Safety and Health have been notified of the incident, and RCMP officers continue to investigate.