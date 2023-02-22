Manitoba RCMP investigating fatal assault

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide after a woman was following an assault in South Indian Lake.

The investigation began on Sunday, when RCMP received a report from the community nursing station about a woman who was seriously hurt in an assault. The woman was taken to Winnipeg by a medevac with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties went to the nursing station and spoke to the victim’s family members, who said she was assaulted at a home on Wasagan Road.

On Tuesday, the woman died from her injuries.

Police are treating her death as a homicide. The RCMP continues to investigate.