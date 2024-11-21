Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash

Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that left an eight-year-old girl and her mother dead.

Navjeet Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is wanted on two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

The charges have not been tested in court.

They come in connection to the deadly crash last Friday evening about 13 kilometres west of Altona, Man. Investigators alleged the driver of the semi-truck failed to stop at an intersection and plowed into an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Sara Unger, was killed on the scene. Her eight-year-old daughter Alexa was taken to hospital where she later died.

35-year-old Sara Unger and her eight-year-old daughter Alexa are seen in this undated photo. The mother and child were killed in a crash on Nov. 15, 2024, about 13 kilometres west of Altona, Man. (Source: GoFundMe)

At the time, police said the driver of the semi—whom police have identified as Singh—was taken to hospital, treated for injuries, and released.

“He wasn't arrested. You don't want to jump the gun on an arrest on a file like this,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the Manitoba RCMP told CTV News. “You want to have all your ducks in a row before you kind of make the arrest, because then it begins the court process.”

But as of Thursday, RCMP said investigators can’t find Singh.

Manaigre said following Singh’s release from hospital, investigators had arranged to meet him in Winnipeg earlier this week so he could provide a statement. RCMP allege Singh didn’t show up for the meeting.

“That's when the concern was that maybe he's left the city or perhaps even the province. So the decision was made to get the Canada-wide warrant,” Manaigre said.

He said police issued charges against Singh on Wednesday, along with the Canada-wide arrest warrant.

“We're just asking for the public's assistance, not to draw any conclusions,” Manaigre said. “There is still work to be done in this file.”

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or the Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-5469. People can also report it to Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.