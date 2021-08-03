WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP have charged a 52-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman nearly two years ago.

Jack Clarence Flett of Thompson, Man., was arrested on July 28 in connection with the death of Bobbie Lynn Moose in 2019. He was placed into custody in Thompson, made a court appearance, and was transported to Winnipeg on Saturday, where he remains in custody.

The charge against Flett has not been tested in court.

Moose, who was from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, was 29 when her sister dropped her off at the Walmart on Mystery Lake Road in Thompson on October 1, 2019. She disappeared, and her body was found on Oct. 17, 2019, near Nelson Road in Thompson.

RCMP said Flett and Moose were known to each other.

According to RCMP, more than 25,000 hours were spent on the investigation. Officers spoke with more than 1,600 people, conducted more than 400 interviews, and distributed 1,000 pamphlets in Cree requesting information.

Moose’s family, who were in attendance at the press conference, said the past 21 months have been an emotional rollercoaster for them.

"Words cannot explain how my family and I feel,” Hazel Moose, Bobbie’s sister, said. “We are relieved our prayers have been answered thanks to the major crimes unit. Bobbie was our beautiful sister who was a kind, humble, and loving person."

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said they are pleased to hear of an arrest in Moose’s murder.

“Today is a very important day as we honour the spirit of Bobbie Lynn,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, manager of MKO’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison Unit, in a statement.

“This young woman was valued and is deeply missed by her children, family, and community. With today’s announcement from the RCMP, the journey for justice begins.”