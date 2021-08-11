WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 64-year-old man last seen over the weekend in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said William Paul Bateman was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 7, around 1:15 a.m., leaving his home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie.

Bateman was reported missing to the RCMP on Tuesday.

RCMP describes the 64-year-old man as five-foot-eight, weighing around 200 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP are concerned for Bateman's safety, and are asking anyone with information to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a secure tip online.