Manitoba RCMP looking for information after building destroyed by fire

The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for information after a Selkirk building was destroyed in a fire earlier in the week.

Officers began to investigate around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a structure fire on Ferry Road. Police note the home was abandoned and no one was believed to be inside.

By the time the fire was reported, the residence was already engulfed in flames. The local fire department came to the scene, but the structure was completely destroyed. No one was hurt.

Mounties have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.