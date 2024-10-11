WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP looking for information after building destroyed by fire

    The structure was completely destroyed by the fire on Oct.8, 2024. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) The structure was completely destroyed by the fire on Oct.8, 2024. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
    Share

    The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for information after a Selkirk building was destroyed in a fire earlier in the week.

    Officers began to investigate around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a structure fire on Ferry Road. Police note the home was abandoned and no one was believed to be inside.

    By the time the fire was reported, the residence was already engulfed in flames. The local fire department came to the scene, but the structure was completely destroyed. No one was hurt.

    Mounties have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News