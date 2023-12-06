Manitoba RCMP looking for witnesses in crash that left man with life-threatening injuries

The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of a Monday morning crash in the RM of Springfield that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

At 6:35 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Oakbank detachment were called to the two-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of Highway 1 at the intersection of Settlers Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found one car, which had extensive damage to the passenger side. The 54-year-old man who was driving this car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties believe that the man had either entered the intersection from the south or was driving westbound on Highway 1, when he lost control and spun sideways. Police said the car was then hit by a westbound vehicle, which is believed to be a semi-trailer or large truck.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were icy and there was heavy fog in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who was driving in the area at the time is asked to call police at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.