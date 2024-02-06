WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Manitoba RCMP looking for woman missing over a week

    Supplied image of Helenne Beaulieu. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Supplied image of Helenne Beaulieu. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
    The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a Portage la Prairie woman who has been missing for over a week.

    According to RCMP, Helenne Beaulieu, 24, was last seen at her Duke Avenue home on Jan. 28. Police were notified of her disappearance on Feb. 2.

    Beaulieu is described as five-foot-eight in height, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

    Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

