WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for a four-year-old boy who called the Virden Health Centre in need of a doctor.

The incident took place on Oct. 22, when the boy, who identified himself as Jason, called the health centre saying he needed a doctor.

Jason told the staff at the health centre that he was at home with his mom, who was asleep, and his younger brother Hayden, who the staff could hear crying in the background.

The boy said he lives by a school and train tracks, and that he had an injury on his toe. Police noted that Jason didn’t seem to be in distress during the call,

When the medical staff asked Jason to wake up his mom, he said could not. They then asked him to go to his neighbour’s house to get help. The staff heard Jason put on his winter clothes, walk outside in the snow and knock on two doors, but no one answered.

The medical staff then asked Jason if his mom had a car and what its licence plate number is, but the call, which had come from a blocked number, disconnected.

Police were then contacted.

RCMP said they followed up every lead and knocked on dozens of doors, but no one knew of Jason or Hayden.

Police contacted schools, and medical staff have examined medical charts to see if anyone who goes to the clinic fits the children’s description.

RCMP don’t know what community Jason is from and have enlisted the help of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service to find Jason and his make sure his family is safe.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-748-2046.