    • Manitoba RCMP looking to identify vehicle connected to double homicide

    An image of the vehicle RCMP is looking to identify. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) An image of the vehicle RCMP is looking to identify. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
    The Manitoba RCMP is looking for help to identify a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Portage la Prairie on Sunday.

    According to police, two people got out of a maroon SUV and went inside a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie on Sunday around 7:14 p.m. Shortly after, the two people left the home and sped away in the SUV.

    RCMP believe these two people are suspects in the double homicide that left a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead. Police said the victims were in a relationship, noting that it was a targeted attack.

    Police have now released images of the vehicle and are seeking public assistance to identify it.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

