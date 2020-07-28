WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said they’ve obtained video of a 47-year-old man who’s been missing since May.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, who prefers to go by Peter, took a taxi from the R.M. of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park around noon on May 29.

Mounties said the surveillance video footage obtained shows the taxi driving at the Betula Lake Resort at 4:32 p.m. Police said the taxi stops just out of sight of the camera and Hawkins is dropped off. He is last seen walking towards a path to a provincial campground.

Hawkins is described as approximately five foot eleven, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.

RCMP said Hawkins hasn’t been active on social media and hasn’t contacted his friends or family.

“This is every mother’s worst nightmare,” said Julie Hawkins, Peter’s mother, in a news release.

“We miss Peter so much and are hoping someone has seen him or has information on where he may be and calls police. We just want to know he’s okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers.