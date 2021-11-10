Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe storage of firearm
An officer with the Manitoba RCMP has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
On Wednesday, the Independent Investigation Union (IIU) announced that it finished its investigation into allegations of unsafe storage of a firearm by an off-duty officer in eastern Manitoba.
The civilian director determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred, and an officer has now been charged.
Cst. Christopher Leroux has been issued a summons for Nov. 23 in St. Pierre-Jolys Provincial for unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief. The charges have not been proven in court.
The matter is now before the courts, and the IIU will not be providing further details on the investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-