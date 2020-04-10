WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer rescued a female driver whose car became submerged in water during last week’s snowstorm.

Mounties tweeted that an officer from the Roblin, Man., detachment saved the driver after her car got stuck in the water in a ditch on Highway 83.

The officer was worried about hypothermia, so he went into the water and carried the driver to his police car, where she stayed warm until EMS arrived.