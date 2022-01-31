Manitoba RCMP officers rescue 5-year-old boy from burning home

Two RCMP officers entered a burning home in Mosakahiken Cree Nation in Manitoba to rescue a 5-year-old boy.

Mounties said on Jan. 29 around 4:25 p.m. officers noticed a burning home across the road from their detachment on Spruce Street in the community.

Around the same time, Moose Lake RCMP said a woman came in saying there was a child still inside the residence.

According to RCMP, officers ran across the street and, with the help of a community member, tried to enter the house but conditions did not allow them to get very far.

The smoke was thick, so officers broke some windows in an attempt to clear some of the smoke.

Two RCMP officers then entered the home and began searching for the child, taking breaths at the open windows along the way. RCMP said officers found the boy on the floor covered with a blanket and made their escape.

The child was transported to a Winnipeg hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The two officers were treated and released at the nursing station.

Four others- a man, a woman and two other young boys- were able to get out of the home on their own and received minor injuries.

RCMP said the cause of the fire does not appear criminal.