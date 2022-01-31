Manitoba RCMP officers rescue 5-year-old boy from burning home
Two RCMP officers entered a burning home in Mosakahiken Cree Nation in Manitoba to rescue a 5-year-old boy.
Mounties said on Jan. 29 around 4:25 p.m. officers noticed a burning home across the road from their detachment on Spruce Street in the community.
Around the same time, Moose Lake RCMP said a woman came in saying there was a child still inside the residence.
According to RCMP, officers ran across the street and, with the help of a community member, tried to enter the house but conditions did not allow them to get very far.
The smoke was thick, so officers broke some windows in an attempt to clear some of the smoke.
Two RCMP officers then entered the home and began searching for the child, taking breaths at the open windows along the way. RCMP said officers found the boy on the floor covered with a blanket and made their escape.
The child was transported to a Winnipeg hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The two officers were treated and released at the nursing station.
Four others- a man, a woman and two other young boys- were able to get out of the home on their own and received minor injuries.
RCMP said the cause of the fire does not appear criminal.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests over the weekend, as members of Parliament returned to work on Monday despite downtown Ottawa remaining beset by the 'freedom convoy.'
WATCH LIVE | Gridlock in downtown Ottawa as trucker protest now 'scaled down'
Parliament resumed Monday in the nation’s capital still beset by protesters, vehicles and trucks as the trucker convoy protest enters its third day, though police say the gathering is significantly 'scaled down' compared to the weekend.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.
Liberals introducing new bill to meet country-wide rapid test needs
The Liberal government is slated to introduce a new bill Monday to respond to COVID-19 rapid test needs across the country.
Manitoba RCMP officers rescue 5-year-old boy from burning home
Two RCMP officers entered a burning home in Mosakahiken Cree Nation in Manitoba to rescue a 5-year-old boy.
Novavax seeks U.S. emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax announced Monday that it has formally submitted a request for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson says sorry after 'partygate' report released
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday after an inquiry found that Downing Street parties while Britain was in lockdown represented a 'serious failure' to observe the standards expected of government or to heed the sacrifices made by millions of people during the pandemic
Canadian troops moved west of Dnieper River amid threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine
Canadian troops deployed to Ukraine have moved west of the Dnieper River amid mounting concerns of a Russian invasion, Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
Regina
-
736 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 736 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Monday, along with two more deaths.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
-
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Police warn of near-zero visibility as blizzard slams Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to a 12-vehicle crash and warned drivers of deteriorating road conditions due to Monday's blizzard.
-
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
-
Defying prediction, Omicron makes resurgence in Saskatoon wastewater
The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased 58.5 per cent, according to Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay area photographer's picture gains popularity online
When a northeastern Ontario photographer was asked to take pictures as the Freedom Convoy 2022 drove through North Bay on Friday en route to Ottawa, she thought it would be a historic moment for Canada but had no idea one of her photos would be picked up by a U.S. magazine.
-
Sudbury police say sexual assault suspect identified
In a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday, Sudbury police say the man accused of sexually assaulting a mall employee on the weekend has been identified.
-
'Frustration is real' Ontario politicians agree on eliminating COVID-19 lockdowns
As businesses in Ontario fling open their doors, the province's major political parties seem to be on the same page on how to handle future waves of COVID-19 -- suggesting lockdowns could be a measure of the past.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's top court dismisses challenge of ID requirement at drug-use sites
Alberta's top court has dismissed an appeal from harm reduction advocates who wanted to stop a provincial policy that requires people who want to use a supervised drug-injection site to provide their health-card number to get inside.
-
Alta. UCP MLA drives dump truck in mandate protest, NDP calls on Kenney to kick him out of caucus
An Alberta MLA, who has openly criticized his own government's vaccine rules, is under fire after he spent Saturday 'jammin' gears' in a gravel truck as traffic jammed in downtown Edmonton.
-
RCMP close roads south of Beaumont after pair of crashes during white-out conditions
Traffic is being diverted from an area in Leduc County where two serious crashes happened Monday morning.
Toronto
-
'Frustration is real' Ontario politicians agree on eliminating COVID-19 lockdowns
As businesses in Ontario fling open their doors, the province's major political parties seem to be on the same page on how to handle future waves of COVID-19 -- suggesting lockdowns could be a measure of the past.
-
Doug Ford says he is 'extremely disturbed' to see hateful symbols at trucker protest
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.
-
North York middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting multiple students
A North York middle school teacher has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of multiple students this past fall.
Calgary
-
Gimme shelter: Calgary Transit passengers frustrated as rash of vandalism leaves them out in the cold
Bus shelter vandalism across Calgary has seen a massive spike during the pandemic as incidents more than doubled from 2020 to 2021.
-
9-month-old girl dead after being found unresponsive in Calgary home
An investigation is underway into the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive in a northeast Calgary home last week.
-
Alberta jobs minister wants answers from caucus colleague who attended border protest
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer says he wants answers from a fellow caucus member who attended a truckers protest that is snarling traffic at the United States border.
Montreal
-
Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
-
Quebec restaurants are reopening, but some former workers don't plan to go back
Restaurants in Quebec will be allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in more than a month, but some former workers say they won't be looking for new jobs in the industry.
-
Quebec Conservative Party leader supports truckers, defends their right to protest
Quebec Conservative Party (QCP) leader Eric Duhaime says he supports truckers and other protesters who have gathered in Ottawa to demand an end to public health restrictions.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'All options are on the table' to end truckers' protest: Ottawa police chief
Chief Peter Sloly said police have seen a significant decrease in the number of truckers and protesters downtown, but the protests have been increasingly difficult to manage.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.
-
A look at the new COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa
Ottawa and all of Ontario enter step one of the three-step reopening plan to gradually relax public health measures on social gatherings and non-essential indoor businesses.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Strict COVID-19 measures in place as N.B. and P.E.I. students head back to class
Most students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were back in class Monday as the two Maritime provinces returned to in-person learning.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over weekend
Region of Waterloo heath officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Monday's dashboard update.
-
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
-
Hate motivated incident being investigated in Waterloo Region
Police in Waterloo Region have been notified about alleged hate comments made online on Thursday Jan. 27 that targeted a local business owner.
Vancouver
-
Human rights complaint filed over Best Buy's mask policy dismissed by B.C. tribunal
A human rights complaint filed against Best Buy over its COVID-19 mask policy has been dismissed by a B.C. tribunal.
-
Man attacked with machete in Vancouver SRO, leaving him with partially severed fingers: police
Police in Vancouver say they're investigating a violent incident at an SRO that left a man with significant injuries to his fingers and knee.
-
Record year for animal rescues amid devastating wildfires, floods: BC SPCA
After another year of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a devastating wildfire season and historic flooding, the BC SPCA said it's helped more animals in 2021 than ever before.
Vancouver Island
-
Video of Victoria police at protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates draws criticism
Videos showing a Victoria police officer giving an apparent thumbs-up salute to protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the B.C. legislature are drawing criticism of the department online.
-
Pat Bay Highway lanes closed after pedestrian struck near ferry terminal
Southbound lanes of the Patricia Bay Highway were early Monday afternoon after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a transport truck, according to RCMP.
-
Arson suspected after car catches fire in Nanaimo parkade
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a case of suspected arson after a vehicle erupted in flames on Friday morning.