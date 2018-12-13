In the first week of the Manitoba RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program officers stopped a approximately 2,500 vehicles, which resulted in 28 people being charged with impaired driving-related charges. The highest blood alcohol reading registered at .27, 3.5 times more than the legal amount.

Police said between Dec. 1 to 7 the 59 check stops across the province also resulted in:

Eight alcohol or drug-related tiered administrative roadside suspensions

Nine charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle

Ten were ticketed for using a hand-held electronic device while driving

Four were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt

“Safe and responsible driving is a choice every Manitoban needs to make this holiday season. Be assured that our officers will be out in full force over the holidays to get impaired drivers off the road,” said Insp. Chris Moore, Officer in Charge of Traffic Services.

The RCMP reminds Manitobans to consider the safety of themselves and others before getting behind the wheel to avoid possibly fatal consequences.

So far in 2018, 80 people have died and 189 people have been injured in Manitoba RCMP jurisdictions. Police say that impaired driving was a factor in approximately 30 per cent of those collisions.