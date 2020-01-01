Manitoba RCMP respond to two impaired driving calls on New Year’s Eve
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 3:44PM CST
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
WINNIPEG -- It was another day at the office for Manitoba RCMP on New Year’s Eve.
Officers were kept busy responding to over 300 calls between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
RCMP told CTV News in an email that two drivers were arrested for impaired driving. One of the people arrested did blow a .140.
To go along with the drunk driving calls, RCMP said the other calls ranged from missing person complaints to mischief complaints.
In the email, RCMP said the night was similar to a usual weekend evening shift.