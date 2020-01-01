WINNIPEG -- It was another day at the office for Manitoba RCMP on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were kept busy responding to over 300 calls between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

RCMP told CTV News in an email that two drivers were arrested for impaired driving. One of the people arrested did blow a .140.

To go along with the drunk driving calls, RCMP said the other calls ranged from missing person complaints to mischief complaints.

In the email, RCMP said the night was similar to a usual weekend evening shift.