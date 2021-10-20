Manitoba RCMP say man considered armed and dangerous is an immediate threat to the public

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public of a man considered to be armed and dangerous who was last seen in the Interlake region of the province and is known to frequent areas in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, RCMP said officers are actively searching for 38-year-old Wesley Manfred Wadien who is wanted in relation to uttering threats and pointing a firearm, along with multiple other arrest warrants.

"As the investigation has continued, the RCMP now believes Wes Wadien is an immediate threat to the general public," RCMP said in a news release.

Manitoba RCMP put out an emergency alert Wednesday evening, warning the public – saying Wadien may be in the Selkirk, Interlake, and Winnipeg area.

RCMP said Wadien was seen around noon on Wednesday in Selkirk, and was last seen on Highway 17 and Road 12 East shortly before 4 p.m., driving erratically.

He was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram, with licence plate KRC 820.

Wadien is described as 5’7”, weighing about 146 pounds, with closely shaven black hair and brown eyes.

"If you see Wadien, DO NOT approach, but call 911 immediately. He is believed to be armed and dangerous," Mounties said.

RCMP Superintendent Rob Lasson is set to answer questions about the investigation at 7:45 p.m. CTV News will live stream this event.

This is a developing story.