WINNIPEG -- RCMP are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in August 2020 and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Cranberry Portage RCMP were called to a single-vehicle rollover at around 11:20 a.m. on Sherridon Road, which is around nine kilometres from the Highway 10 intersection.

RCMP said the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Swan River, and three passengers, a 15-year-old female from Flin Flon, a 33-year-old man from Pukatawagan, and a 33-year-old man from The Pas, were all taken to hospital.

Investigators determined alcohol was a factor in the crash and started an impaired driving investigation.

On Aug. 14, 2020, RCMP said the 33-year-old man from The Pas died from his injuries in hospital.

On Oct. 5, 2020, RCMP issued a warrant for the driver, Jesse Aaron Campbell.

He is wanted on several charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP are turning to the public for help in trying to find Campbell.

He is listed at six feet tall and 185 pounds, and investigators believe he is either in Swan River or Winnipeg.

If anyone has information on where he might be, they are asked to call 204-472-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The charges against Campbell have not been tested in court.