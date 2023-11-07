Manitoba RCMP searching for man discharging gun in Bloodvein

The RCMP is asking Bloodvein residents to stay inside on Tuesday morning as officers search for a man with a gun.

Just after 6 a.m., police posted on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – urging residents of the First Nation to shelter indoors as Mounties search for a known male who is discharging a gun in the community.

Police are also asking residents to lock their doors and report any sightings to RCMP at 204-395-2311.

No one has been physically hurt during this incident

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services are helping with the search.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide further information as it becomes available.