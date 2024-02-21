Manitoba RCMP searching for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for help finding a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said 21-year-old Brennon Daniels is wanted on several warrants, including the Canada-wide warrant that was issued for violating conditions of his parole and recent incidents of assault with a weapon in Flin Flon, Man.

People are being told not to approach him as he is considered violent. But if anyone sees him, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers right away.

Officers continue to investigate.