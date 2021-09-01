WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexa Young was last seen leaving her home in the RM of West St. Paul at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police describe her as five-foot-seven, with long black hair and brown eyes. Young was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and grey running shoes.

Mounties ask anyone with information on her location to call 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.