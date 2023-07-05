Manitoba RCMP searching for suspect in possible kidnapping

The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect in a possible kidnapping on Tuesday in Sherridon, Man.

Police received a report about the potential abduction just before 6 a.m. Later on Tuesday, Mounties announced the victim was found safe near Cold Lake, Man. She was not physically hurt.

The suspect Rory Thomas remains at large and the RCMP is looking for him.

Thomas is described as six feet tall and 196 lbs with short black hair and facial hair. He has a dragon tattoo on the left side of his face and tattoos over his eyes and cheeks.

In an earlier news release, police said Thomas may have a gun.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call police immediately.