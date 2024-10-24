Manitoba RCMP shoot man allegedly carjacking vehicle on Highway 6

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle.

According to RCMP, officers were patrolling for a stolen vehicle Thursday, which they say was linked to a series of crimes that happened overnight in Thompson.

The vehicle was located on Highway 6 south of Pinaymootang First Nation around noon, and officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The vehicle came to a stop on Highway 6 following a short chase. RCMP said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Thompson, exited the stolen vehicle with a firearm and tried to carjack a stopped car in the area. RCMP said an officer shot the suspect. He was able to get into the stopped car and drive a short distance away before going into the ditch along the highway.

He was taken into custody, and airlifted by STARS to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating the incident.