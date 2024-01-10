WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP use AirTag to track down stolen ATV

    Police recovered the ATV at a property in Portage la Prairie. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Police recovered the ATV at a property in Portage la Prairie. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    The Manitoba RCMP were able to recover a stolen ATV, with a little help from modern technology.

    The investigation began around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 4 when Mounties received a report about stolen ATV equipped with an AirTag tracking device.

    According to police, the AirTag showed the stolen ATV at a property in Portage la Prairie.

    Officers went to the property and found fresh tire track leading into a garage. As police worked to get a search warrant, a man came out of the home and was arrested.

    Mounties then searched the property and found the ATV.

    A 43-year-old man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

    Police continue to investigate.

