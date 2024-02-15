Manitoba RCMP warning public about men in suspicious vehicle selling jewelry

Manitoba RCMP is telling the public to be aware of an SUV that has been seen throughout southern Manitoba this week.

According to RCMP, officers responded Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a suspicious SUV on Highway 3 between Thornhill and Darlingford, Man.

Mounties said two men in a light blue BMW SUV with an Ontario licence plate were stopped on the highway, flashing their vehicle lights and waving their arms to try and get other drivers to stop.

“Once stopped, the males approached the motorists and offered to sell them jewellery, such as watches and rings, or asked for money for gas stating they are not from the area,” RCMP wrote.

“No threats were made and nobody was injured but many of the motorists felt intimidated.”

RCMP said they’ve received reports from this area and in other places in southern Manitoba over the past week. They want the public to be safe and aware if pulling over to help someone.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call RCMP.