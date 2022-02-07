Manitoba public health officials are now recommending COVID-19 booster shots be given to youth aged 12-17 who are at high risk of severe outcomes due to the virus.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force made the announcement Monday at a media briefing.

“We know that we have a significant population of teens who fit the criteria, who are at higher risk of severe outcomes and would benefit from being as protected as possible against this virus and its variants,” said Reimer.

Reimer said a third dose for all teens is not recommended at this time.

“Most teens who have already received two vaccine doses are at very low risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes and that includes related to the omicron variant,” she said.

The change in vaccine eligibility follows new guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) regarding youth vaccinations last week where the organization recommended youth aged 12-17 who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 due to social or medical risk factors.

Reimer said for youth to be eligible in Manitoba they have to come either from a racialized or marginalized community disproportionately affected by COVID-19, live in shelters, group homes or correctional facilities or have underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19. A list of medical conditions can be found on the NACI website.

NACI recommends a period of at least six months between second and third doses because data from adults suggests it can lead to potential increases in immune response to COVID-19.

“It’s expected to be longer lasting and more effective and may also be associated with a lower risk of myocarditis or pericarditis in teens and young adults,” Reimer said.

Reimer said the province will continue to recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for youth because of the low-risk associated with either myocarditis or pericarditis. She noted cases are extremely rare and are mild when related to a vaccine and almost always resolves without any long-term consequences.

Reimer said there are no changes to vaccine recommendations for moderately or severely immunocompromised youth. Those include three doses as a primary series and a fourth six months after the third dose.