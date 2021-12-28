Manitoba recommending fourth vaccine dose for immunocompromised residents

WINNIPEG -

The province is recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for some Manitoba residents.

The province said those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should look at getting a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is recommending people receive the fourth jab at least six months after their last dose.

Those eligible include:

· People receiving active chemotherapy for cancer;

· People who have received a solid organ transplant and are receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy;

· People born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system;

· People living with untreated or advanced HIV-AIDS; and

· People taking medications that affect the immune system.

Others who are receiving hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, on a list for a solid organ transplant or have a ventricular assist device should talk to their doctor about an extra dose according to the province.

People can receive a booster dose of the vaccine by going to a location that allows walk-ins, by booking online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

More than 234,000 Manitobans have received three COVID-19 vaccines, according to the province.