Manitoba records 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba went into the triple digits again with 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of the cases, 47 were not vaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 45 were fully vaccinated.

There are 845 active cases and there have been 61,038 cases since March 2020.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate climbed slightly to 3.8 per cent.

Looking at hospital numbers, 94 are requiring care due to COVID-19, of those 59 are infectious. There are also 18 people in ICU, 13 with active COVID.

A breakdown of the active hospital cases shows 48 of those patients are unvaccinated, while four are partially vaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. For patients receiving intensive care, 10 are not vaccinated, two have one dose of the vaccine, and one person is fully vaccinated.

85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 2,271 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,016,779 since February 2020.

On the variant front, unspecified variants of concern continue to be the majority in the province with 9,853, followed by the Alpha variant with 7,256 cases and the Delta variant with 1,462 cases.

There are 322 active variant cases and Manitoba has had 18,935 total.