Manitoba records 11 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, hospital and ICU patient numbers drop

Manitoba is reporting 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, pushing the death toll in the pandemic to 1,660.

According to the provincial dashboard, COVID-19 hospital numbers dropped throughout Manitoba, going from 583 on Friday to 553 on Tuesday and there are 31 patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19, two fewer than Friday.

In terms of active cases, there are 310 patients in hospital and 15 in the ICU.

Manitoba also added 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 12,189. However, health officials have previously mentioned that the case count is likely higher due at home rapid tests not being recorded in the daily numbers.

The five-day test positivity rate is 17 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 81.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses and 43.4 per cent have received three doses.

Over 2.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and Winnipeg currently has the highest vaccine uptake at 86.6 per cent.