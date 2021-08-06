WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has recorded another death due to COVID-19, along with 29 new cases.

While no bulletin was released on Friday, the provincial dashboard added another death to the total, bringing it to 1,184 deaths of Manitobans with COVID-19. No other details were provided about the death.

The 29 new cases on Friday bring Manitoba's total number of cases in the pandemic to 57,764, including 538 active cases and 56,042 recoveries.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 1.9 per cent.

The dashboard shows 92 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 patients in ICU. Of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care, four have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.