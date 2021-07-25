WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, along with one death.

According to the provincial dashboard, the 30 cases were reported on Sunday along with a five-day test positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.

These new cases bring Manitoba's total to 57,446, which includes 555 active cases and 55,719 recoveries.

Along with the COVID-19 cases, the provincial dashboard showed another COVID-19 death. This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,172.

The dashboard shows 103 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 26 patients in the intensive care unit. Of the ICU COVID-19 patients, six have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still require critical care.

The province completed 1,465 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number completed since early February 2020 to 865,786.

The cases come as Manitoba continues to inch closer to its vaccine targets for the third phase of the province’s reopening plan.

As of Sunday, the province said 78.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and up had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 per cent of eligible Manitobans have rolled up their sleeves for a second dose.

The province has said it will move ahead with its third phase of reopening if 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans receive their first dose and 75 per cent get their second dose by Labour Day.

More than 9,400 doses have been scheduled for Sunday. To make it easier for Manitobans to get a shot, the vaccine supersite at the RBC Convention Centre will be accepting walk-in appointments until the end of July.

People can head to the site between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for walk-in appointments.