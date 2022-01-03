Manitoba records 5,411 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Health officials are reporting 5,411 new COVID-19 cases since taking a holiday break on December 31, including 1,721 cases on Monday.

Announced Monday afternoon on the province's dashboard, there are also six deaths, bringing Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll to 1,398.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate has also risen to 37.9 per cent.

There are currently 15,318 active cases in the province and 68,791 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, 228 Manitobans are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 186 people with active COVID-19 and 42 people who are no longer infectious.

Thirty-two Manitobans are in the ICU for COVID-19, 30 of which are still active cases.

Over the break, 13,898 laboratory tests were administered, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,288,252.